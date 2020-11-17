https://www.foxnews.com/sports/colin-kaepernick-release-convicted-cop-killer-mumia-abu-jamal

Colin Kaepernick made calls for the Philadelphia district attorney’s office to release Mumia Abu-Jamal, a former member of the Black Panthers who was convicted of killing a police officer in 1981, during a virtual news conference held by supporters on Monday.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback argued for Abu-Jamal’s case in a video statement, alleging that he was “framed” for the killing of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner.

“Mumia has been in prison longer than I’ve been alive,” Kaepernick said. “Since 1981, Mumia has maintained his innocence. His story has not changed.”

During a routine traffic stop almost 39 years ago, Officer Faulkner stopped a vehicle belonging to Abu-Jamal’s younger brother William Cook. The two got into a physical confrontation and Abu-Jamal, who was in the vicinity and observed the fight, ran over and shot Faulkner in the back and, later, in the face.

“Mumia was shot, brutalized, arrested and chained to a hospital bed,” Kaepernick said before alleging that the police department tampered with the investigation.

“We’re in the midst of a movement that says Black Lives Matter, and if that’s truly the case, then it means that Mumia’s life and legacy must matter,” he continued. “And the causes that he sacrificed his life and freedom for must matter as well.”

Abu-Jamal is currently serving out a life sentence but his case is before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Fox News’ Christopher Carbone contributed to this report.

