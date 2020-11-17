https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/4869949/

COVID-19 home treatment kits are available around the world but not in the United States, points out Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The National Institutes of Health, in fact, recommends no treatment for COVID-19 unless a patient is hospitalized and in need of oxygen. Then, patients are treated only with remdesivir, which has been rapidly approved, Orient says, despite what Science magazine calls a “very very bad look.”

The physician cites studies showing mortality from COVID-19 in the United States is as much as 10 times higher than in countries that encourage early treatment with measures such as hydroxychloroquine, the cheap and widely available drug demonized by media because it was recommended by President Trump.

It’s why the AAPS is offering a free guide to treating COVID-19 at home.

Orient says it’s fair to ask whether or not the govenment is protecting its citizens by providing them with the best information about treatments based on the “best science.”

She examined the track record of White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health.

“While AIDS czar in 1987, Dr. Fauci refused to provide guidance about the use of cheap, widely available sulfa drugs to prevent pneumocystis pneumonia, citing the need for more studies, which the National Institutes of Health declined to fund,” Orient points out.

“By the time results of studies funded by AIDS activists were available two years later, 17,000 AIDS patients had needlessly died of pneumocystis pneumonia.”

Likewise, Fauci, the NIH, the Food and Drug Administration and other federal agencies have discouraged early outpatient COVID treatments that are available in other countries.

Despite highly favorable evidence, most states have restricted hydroxychloroquine.

As a result, as many as 100,000 patients may die needlessly, according to Yale epidemiologist Harvey Risch.

Orient argues that “draconian infection control measures have not worked.”

“Stopping a surge of hospitalizations and deaths,” she contends, “depends on early out-patient treatment — available only from physicians free to give personalized care.”

