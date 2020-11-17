https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/17/no-the-democrats-wont-leave-trump-alone-when-he-leaves-office/
RUSH: Michael, Jackson, Michigan, you’re up next. Great to have you.
CALLER: God bless you and yours, Rush, and God bless President Trump and his. Speaking of the Department of Justice and Nancy Pelosi and the rest, I’m wondering what your opinion is if the crypt keeper and the commie get into office, what’s the chance of them leaving President Trump and his family alone legally, et cetera?
RUSH: Let me just make sure I understand. The crypt keeper would be Biden and the commie would be commie Harris.
CALLER: Correct. (laughing)
RUSH: All right. Well, the crypt keeper –
CALLER: (laughing)
RUSH: You like your creation there, huh?
CALLER: I did. (laughing)
RUSH: Like the way it sounds when I say it. Yeah. Well, here’s the thing. The crypt keeper has already gone public and said he doesn’t want Trump investigated.
CALLER: Right. Right.
RUSH: Right. Right. So the crypt keeper is clean. That doesn’t mean Trump isn’t gonna be investigated. I guarantee you the powers that be in Manhattan or at the Southern District of New York, they’re not gonna run around, “You know, the crypt keeper says we shouldn’t investigate. We better shut it down.” It’s not gonna work that way.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: No, I don’t think they’re gonna leave Trump alone. Even if it’s not an official investigation, they’re not gonna stop harassing the guy because the point of it is to dissuade the next Trump, is to dissuade anybody else from trying this ever again. They’re going to do everything they can to make Trump’s life as miserable as they can by threatening these investigations or actually starting them. Because they hate, Michael, they are governed, they are dominated, motivated by their abject hatred not just for Trump, but for the people who voted for him as well. And all of us must be taught a lesson.