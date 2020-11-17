https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/526324-north-dakota-records-worlds-highest-covid-19-mortality-rate

North Dakota’s coronavirus mortality rate is the highest of any U.S. state or country, according to an analysis of data from last week conducted by the Federation of American Scientists.

The analysis, first reported by HuffPost, shows that North Dakota has a rate of 18.2 deaths per 1 million people. South Dakota, meanwhile, has 17.4 deaths per million, the third-worst rate in the world. The states have a total population of under 2 million.

NEW: North Dakota & South Dakota rank #1 & #3…. Our analysis shows 18 of the 50 worst #COVID19 hotspots with the highest mortality worldwide are in the US. And all this reflects deaths arising from older cases arising 3 weeks ago in Oct. Nov case surging➡️bad Dec death wave. pic.twitter.com/AgdSum14Dw — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020

The two states have taken disparate approaches to the rising number of cases. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) imposed a new series of restrictions on businesses last week and imposed a new mandate in certain settings. “Our situation has changed, and we must change with it,” he said.

“We believe in North Dakotans. We believe in the power of individual responsibility. And we need individual responsibility now more than ever to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Burgum added.

However, South Dakota Gov. Kristi NoemKristi Lynn NoemSouth Dakota nurse says many dying patients still insist COVID-19 ‘not real’ Republicans need a good woman for 2024 Minnesota to offer free at-home tests amid rising COVID-19 cases MORE (R), a close ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpTucker Carlson assures viewers his show ‘not going anywhere’ following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: ‘I don’t need your instruction’ MORE’s, has vocally opposed mask mandates and questioned the efficacy of masks as a safeguard against the spread of the virus.

Modeling by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected that continuing under current conditions would lead to deaths in both states more than doubling by March 1. This would mean topping more than 3,000 fatalities.

On Monday, North Dakota’s Department of Health reported 1,089 new positive cases of the virus and a rolling 14-day positivity rate of 15.9 percent. South Dakota reported 821 new confirmed cases and 18,139 active cases overall.

COVID-19 Daily Report, Nov. 16:

• 15.9% rolling 14-day positivity

• 1,089 new positives

• 7,678 susceptible test encounters

• 332 currently hospitalized (⬆️ 10)

• 10,900 active cases (⬇️ 224)

• 743 total deaths (⬆️ 7) More detailed information: https://t.co/VX8DqbayoW pic.twitter.com/668tqiRcKi — ND Department of Health (@NDDOH) November 16, 2020

Our daily #SouthDakota #COVID19 testing update has been posted. Explore our data dashboard at https://t.co/y27EhudlLU. pic.twitter.com/BJGwwYo6Wn — Department of Health (@SDDOH) November 16, 2020

