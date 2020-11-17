https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/nuts-zuckerberg-brags-interfering-election-cracking-dreaded-q-anon-not-organize-violence-blm-antifa-violence-approved/

Welcome to your future where powerful leftists with social media companies can censor you, promote conspiracies and interfere with elections.

Mark Zuckerberg released a video bragging about how Facebook shut down unapproved content and threatening voices who questioned the impossible ballot ratios and illegal tactics used by Democrats in this year’s presidential election.

Facebook along with Twitter shut down conservative content before and after the election.

Only approved corporate media opinions and pro-Biden sentiments are allowed on these corrupt social media platforms.

At least three Gateway Pundit contributors have had their accounts locked down for several hours at a time since the election.

Zuckerberg also warned about Q-Anon’s “organized violence?”

Can ANYONE name ONE instance of organized violence by Q-Anon?

Now do the same for Black Lives Matter!

We are living in a pretend world created by unhinged leftists.

These Big Tech assholes are patting themselves on the back for interfering in the election… pic.twitter.com/3w1n4EFzUw — GEOTUS-Elect M3thods 🇺🇸 (@M2Madness) November 17, 2020

