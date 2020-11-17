https://nypost.com/2020/11/16/blue-rush-podcast-giants-are-best-3-7-team-ever-feat-chris-snee/
Giants fans woke up Monday morning feeling like the best 3-7 football team…ever. After eight straight games and four years of losing to the Eagles, the streak is over. It’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for the New York Football Giants. Daniel Jones got his first win over a team other than Washington in 420 days. Joe Judge has his first winning streak as a head coach. And don’t look now, but the Giants are right in the thick of the NFC East playoff race thanks to that 27-17 win Sunday. To get into everything Big Blue, we bring you a brand new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz, featuring an interview with Chris Snee.
Blue Rush Topics
- Improvement, improvement, improvement. The team has gotten better since losing a heartbreaker by a point to the Eagles three weeks ago. Jabrill Peppers played a big part.
- Dave Gettleman has brought in some key additions, especially late with Logan Ryan and Graham Gano.
- Never seen a player sign a contract extension right after a game like Gano, who signed a three-year extension through 2023 for $14 million with $9 million guaranteed.
- Special teams was incredible. Riley Dixon 53-yard average. Peppers had some big punt returns.
- Daniel Jones did not turn the ball over for a second straight game. He made some big throws to Darius Slayton and Golden Tate. Jones in the RPO worked well. Giants need to be careful with him. He took a few big hits towards the goal line. He did not trip over his feet on 34-yard TD run.
- Giants defense playing extremely well. Did not give up a single first down on third downs. Patrick Graham is a genius. He went to Yale, really intelligent, changes up schemes.
- Giants in NFC East race? Better believe it. By the end of Thanksgiving weekend, the Giants have a chance to be in first place. Eagles play the Browns and Seahawks. Washington plays the Bengals and Cowboys.
Chris Snee Interview
2-time Super Bowl champion offensive guard, 4-time Pro Bowler (2004-2013 with Giants)
- Coaching his kid to a championship.
- The current young Giants offensive line and his evaluations. Can they lead Big Blue to a title?
- Struggles in rookie year and taking time to learn the NFL game. What does he see from Matt Peart?
- Pregame ritual of throwing up on the sideline.
- Weight during his career, eating a ton to keep up his weight and dropping 80 pounds after his career.
- Developing cohesion on their championship offensive lines, how long it took.
- Future plans: GM? Executive? Spent time with Jaguars as scout. Being home with family now coaching.
- Eli Manning and practical jokes with the offensive line.
- Tynes making the game-winning kick in freezing Green Bay in NFC Championship Game and bailing him out for a holding that got a big Ahmad Bradshaw run called back.
- Tom Coughlin being his coach, but also his father-in-law. Still calls him coach.
