Giants fans woke up Monday morning feeling like the best 3-7 football team…ever. After eight straight games and four years of losing to the Eagles, the streak is over. It’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for the New York Football Giants. Daniel Jones got his first win over a team other than Washington in 420 days. Joe Judge has his first winning streak as a head coach. And don’t look now, but the Giants are right in the thick of the NFC East playoff race thanks to that 27-17 win Sunday. To get into everything Big Blue, we bring you a brand new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz, featuring an interview with Chris Snee.

Blue Rush Topics

Improvement, improvement, improvement. The team has gotten better since losing a heartbreaker by a point to the Eagles three weeks ago. Jabrill Peppers played a big part.

Dave Gettleman has brought in some key additions, especially late with Logan Ryan and Graham Gano.

Never seen a player sign a contract extension right after a game like Gano, who signed a three-year extension through 2023 for $14 million with $9 million guaranteed.

Special teams was incredible. Riley Dixon 53-yard average. Peppers had some big punt returns.

Daniel Jones did not turn the ball over for a second straight game. He made some big throws to Darius Slayton and Golden Tate. Jones in the RPO worked well. Giants need to be careful with him. He took a few big hits towards the goal line. He did not trip over his feet on 34-yard TD run.

Giants defense playing extremely well. Did not give up a single first down on third downs. Patrick Graham is a genius. He went to Yale, really intelligent, changes up schemes.

Giants in NFC East race? Better believe it. By the end of Thanksgiving weekend, the Giants have a chance to be in first place. Eagles play the Browns and Seahawks. Washington plays the Bengals and Cowboys.

Chris Snee Interview

2-time Super Bowl champion offensive guard, 4-time Pro Bowler (2004-2013 with Giants)

Coaching his kid to a championship.

The current young Giants offensive line and his evaluations. Can they lead Big Blue to a title?

Struggles in rookie year and taking time to learn the NFL game. What does he see from Matt Peart?

Pregame ritual of throwing up on the sideline.

Weight during his career, eating a ton to keep up his weight and dropping 80 pounds after his career.

Developing cohesion on their championship offensive lines, how long it took.

Future plans: GM? Executive? Spent time with Jaguars as scout. Being home with family now coaching.

Eli Manning and practical jokes with the offensive line.

Tynes making the game-winning kick in freezing Green Bay in NFC Championship Game and bailing him out for a holding that got a big Ahmad Bradshaw run called back.

Tom Coughlin being his coach, but also his father-in-law. Still calls him coach.

