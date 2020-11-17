https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/17/obamas-second-memoir-doubles-down-on-his-divisive-arrogant-smear-that-disagreeing-with-him-is-racist/

Former President Barack Obama has written not one but two memoirs about himself, the second out this week, which I’m calling “Everyone Who Disagrees with Me is Racist, Part II.”

His first memoir, “Dreams From My Father,” was a showy substitute for record and experience at the start of his first presidential term; his second memoir is meant as a defense of his two presidential terms, which were repudiated by the election of Donald Trump and the flow of minority voters away from the Democratic Party. Republicans built a big tent these last four years, while Democrats became older and whiter, and Democrats recognize this as a threat to their influence.

Former President Barack Obama directly confronts the racist politics of President Donald Trump in his upcoming memoir, bluntly suggesting how he believes his historic 2008 election opened a wave of divisive turmoil that fueled Republicans’ obstructionism https://t.co/lU87UfYmI5 — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2020

According to Obama, the nation that legitimately elected him as its first black president became racist when they refused to vote for the elderly, white Hillary Clinton. Even though black unemployment is lower under Trump — every demographic saw the same, with wages and benefit increases across the board — everyone who disagrees with Obama does so not because his policies are illogical or his arguments straw man; it’s because everyone else is a bigot.

Don’t Let Obama Rewrite His Own History

This is coming from a guy who subscribes to the actually racist critical race theory, a nonsensical ideology rooted in Marxism. By embracing this philosophical snake oil, Obama endorses the theories originated by a fat, white, lazy, entitled, notoriously racist antisemite whose own mother wished he would stop complaining about capital and earn some. In a perfect echo of the whiny Karl Marx, Obama declares it’s America that has the problem.

Obama seems just as oblivious and out of touch as the rest of the establishment Democrats. When Obama was elected, the nation collectively celebrated its first black president regardless of individuals’ political affiliation. While Americans gave Obama the grace to redeem himself during his first term after he impugned the character of half the nation as bitter clingers, he made it clear that he opposed extending such grace, even reviving the insults in 2015.

During his presidency, Obama weaponized the Internal Revenue Service to thwart the free speech of Americans who didn’t share his politics, which led to the IRS settling with various groups and publicly apologizing, something Obama never did. In fact, Obama weaponized as many government agencies as he could to extend his punitive reach beyond its constitutional limits.

He used the banking system in Operation Choke Point to snuff out legal businesses he and his party ideologically opposed. He used his disastrous “Fast and Furious” gun-running program, which resulted in the deaths of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and an agent with Border Patrol, to push for gun control (George W. Bush’s similar and short-lived program, Operation Wide Receiver, was about tracing guns, not running them, and it was limited, tracked all guns, resulted in no deaths, and was shut down when it proved to be a failure).

Obama also spied on members of the press and tried to charge journalist James Rosen as a “criminal co-conspirator” through the Espionage Act of 1917. According to the Associated Press, “Trump may use extraordinary rhetoric to undermine trust in the press, but Obama arguably went farther — using extraordinary actions to block the flow of information to the public.”

The Obama administration used the 1917 Espionage Act with unprecedented vigor, prosecuting more people under that law for leaking sensitive information to the public than all previous administrations combined. Obama’s Justice Department dug into confidential communications between news organizations and their sources as part of that effort.

In 2013, the Obama administration obtained the records of 20 Associated Press office phone lines and reporters’ home and cell phones, seizing them without notice, as part of an investigation into the disclosure of information about a foiled al-Qaida terrorist plot. Obama also weaponized government surveillance against his political opponents and sent government agencies to harass private citizens for carrying out civic duties. These are the actions of an anti-bigot?

Trump Was the Logical Response

Trump didn’t create the divisive turmoil Obama mentions; Trump was merely the voters’ response to it. The elected are merely reflections of those who elect them. Trump was elected to serve as a walking cudgel against the hurtful and bigoted accusations from Democrats and their Kremlin-like use of state power to control political opponents.

Obama smeared good people by falsely charging them with a moral failing to shame them from engaging in legitimate policy disagreements while mustering the weight of the state to smother his opponents. Trump wasn’t just a repudiation of Obama. In many ways, he was revenge.

Words have meaning, but this concept died during Obama’s two terms. “Racist” became the anti-intellectual, knee-jerk response favored over articulate rebuttals that required effort and awareness of issues. Before Joe Biden told black Americans that they weren’t authentically black unless they voted Democrat, Obama intimated similarly when he told Latinos that Republicans are the enemy, so they needed to stand with their “friends”:

If Latinos sit out the election instead of saying, ‘We’re gonna punish our enemies, and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us’ — if they don’t see that kind of upsurge in voting in this election — then I think it’s going to be harder. And that’s why I think it’s so important that people focus on voting on Nov. 2.

The media fell over themselves rushing to Obama’s aid, and when they weren’t celebrating him as God’s gift to public speaking, they were inventing ways to excuse his speaking “blunders.” Later they would claim that when Trump called specifically fake news the “enemy of the people,” he was really talking about them. Legacy media outlets (save for a few bylines and the AP, which was targeted) did more to defend Obama from himself than to defend the people against Obama’s abusive federal machinations.

Obama, Biden, and the Democratic Party reduced the broad electorate to nothing more than rudimentary labels. They created an environment where people and issues are the same thing, robbing humanity from the political discussion, which justified the left’s violent and contemptuous responses to disagreement.

This is why Trump was elected. He is just the harbinger of a new and diverse national sentiment growing against the identity politics, cancel culture, and government abuse the last administration used to tear the nation apart.

