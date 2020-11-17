https://noqreport.com/2020/11/17/october-theft-in-philadelphia-may-have-revealed-the-real-dominion-voting-systems-smoking-gun/

A video on the One America News YouTube channel has received half-a-million views. It should be seen by every American concerned about voter fraud as well as those who are not concerned, yet. In it, we hear from Large Systems Technical Analyst Ron Watkins—@codemonkeyz on Twitter—about why the lack of security by Dominion Voting Systems should be reason enough to question the alleged outcome of the presidential election.

Watkins was interviewed by OAN’s Chanel Rion.

“While voter fraud deniers continue to proclaim the perfection of the U.S. election system, skeptics are looking at irregular patterns in vote data, in particular software irregularities that would switch votes from President Trump to Joe Biden,” Rion said. “Dominion Voting Systems is one such software that seemed to have a pattern of switching votes from Trump to Biden. How easily could bad actors have used Dominion to switch thousands of votes and alter an election? County by county, the answer is shocking.”

The answer was, indeed, shocking. From the start, Watkins highlighted the lack of physical security surrounding Dominion voting machines.

“I was looking at this manual with the mindset of a penetration tester, of which I am,” Watkins said. “I’m reading the manual with a discerning eye and trying to figure out which parts of the system could be abused by end users. The physical security of the device is the first step to security. If you can’t secure the physical device then you have no security. It’s impossible to have security if you don’t secure the physical device.”

Is it possible for the lack of physical security to allow for widespread vote count fraud? Yes, particularly if the effort is coordinated across multiple voting locations. It has made many wonder whether Dominion Voting Systems designed their solution to allow for easy fraudulent action. As our EIC noted in their latest podcast, it’s conspicuous that Democratic lawmakers were extremely concerned about the lack of security with these machines until earlier this year when they suddenly stopped.

“Working off the Dominion manual and public request documents from Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, Watkins says the vulnerabilities of Dominion reside in the fact that administrative access is so easy to attain,” Rion noted. “With administrative access comes direct access to ballots and how they are counted.”

Watkins continued, “So, you have the issue of the person who is inside the tabulation machine, which is just a normal Windows 10 computer—are they manipulating the votes before it goes to the flash drive? And then you have the next issue which is now the votes are on the flash drive—how does that flash drive get to the county commissioner or whoever is assigned to accept the flash drive? Is the same flash drive being sent over? So you could swap the flash drive theoretically. There’s no accountability there and then once the county commissioner, or whoever accepts that flash drive, gets the flash drive, do you trust them to not go in and edit the contents before they report it.”

But chain of custody for the votes going from ballot box to state tabulation centers isn’t the biggest potential smoking gun. As Watkins and Rion noted in the last portion of the video, a confusing bit of news from a month before the election may be directly connected to the alleged voter fraud that took place in Philadelphia. It was this alleged fraud that may have been enough to flip the state from Trump to Biden.

“So, another issue is the keys,” Watkins said. “The keys to the machine are digital devices. It’s unclear what the device is—it might be like an RFID device or USB or something—but it is clear that it’s a digital device that holds some kind of cryptographic key on it. If you lose this physical key you lose absolute security of the entire precinct.”

Considering the polarized nature of the nation over the last few years, it’s easy to imagine a group of dedicated people going to extreme measures to make sure their candidate prevails in the election. This is why absolute security of voting devices is so crucial. It’s also why recent events need to be closely examined to see if there are connections between them.

Watkins described a hypothetical situation that was actually ripped directly from the headlines. “So for example if, say, Philadelphia was storing these keys in a warehouse and they were robbed and the only thing stolen were these keys and a laptop, then you should consider their entire election to be illegitimate because they have lost the physical security of the system which is the most important part of information security.”

As Rion noted, the hypothetical scenario Watkins described wasn’t hypothetical at all.

“And that’s exactly what happened in Philadelphia just one month before the election,” she said. “USB drives and a laptop had been stolen from a key precinct in Philadelphia. On election day, Biden overtook Trump’s 800,000 vote lead in the dark of night. According to these tabulating machines, Biden surpassed Trump by nearly 60,000 votes statewide, a lead found in one county, the county from which a thief stole USB keys and a laptop to the precinct’s ballot machines the month prior.”

One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist to see the theft in October is almost certainly not a coincidence. Anecdotal evidence and data analysis show Philadelphia in particular may have been victim to one of the most substantial voter fraud events in American history.

The official word from Philadelphia is that the theft of specific USB voting machine keys and an election laptop was just a random crime. Right. Chanel Rion and Ron Watkins may have revealed how voter fraud went down in Pennsylvania.

Our EIC noted in a post earlier today that the Trump attorneys’ strategy of focusing on count observers and equal protections may just be a smokescreen to hide their real target. That real target may be the very voter fraud potential Watkins and Rion uncovered. Let’s hope it is. If not, then Trump’s team need to be the first to watch and pay attention to this video.

