https://www.dailywire.com/news/officials-investigating-a-third-georgia-county-where-a-memory-card-may-have-been-missed-report

Georgia election officials are reportedly investigating whether there is a third county in Georgia that may have a memory card containing votes that were missed.

The news comes after thousands of votes were found on Monday in Floyd County and thousands more were discovered today in Fayette County. The majority of the votes were for President Donald Trump, thus shrinking Democrat Joe Biden’s lead in the state, but not by enough to overturn the final results in the state.

Secretary of State official Gabriel Sterling “said they are also investigating a potential memory card with 224 votes on it in Walton County that may have been missed,” WSB-TV reported.

According to The New York Times, Trump has a whopping 49-point lead in Walton County. The other two counties where votes were found, Floyd and Fayette, Trump has a 42-point and a 6-point lead, respectively.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.