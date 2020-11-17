https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/11/17/omar-dropping-husbands-firm-gravy-train/
About The Author
Related Posts
Development company warns Portland mayor: Companies are relocating because of 'lawlessness you are endorsing downtown'
August 25, 2020
Dem convention, night two: AOC, Jill Biden, and the Clenis
August 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy