What is clear about the China coronavirus today is that we have no idea how many people currently have it and no idea of who really died from it.

In Rhode Island which is seeing testing going up, 70% of recent tests are retests – this may not indicate an increase in cases but only in increase in tests. Students, individuals who will certainly never die from the China Coronavirus, are tested as schools are back in session. These individuals are likely retests and not related to an increase in incidents:

First we look at testing. RI breaks out new tests and repeat tests. Note testing is up huge since Spring, but 75% of the tests are now retests. We can see the jump in retests coinciding with colleges and schools starting up. Presumably most of these retests are mandated screening pic.twitter.com/11x0u0yUfH — TNK (@TTBikeFit) November 14, 2020

But it’s perhaps impossible to really know the number of new cases with the coronavirus today because the CDC counts both individuals who currently are found with the virus, as well as individuals who are identified today who have had the coronavirus in the past, as individuals classified as new coronavirus cases:

We know that only 6% of the deaths recorded as China coronavirus deaths are solely related to the coronavirus only. The remaining deaths recorded as coronavirus deaths are related to individuals who on average had 2 to 3 comorbidities along with the coronavirus:

We also know that presumed cases are included in the coronavirus mortality counts:

Tens of thousands of the deaths counted and broadcast as China coronavirus deaths are related to heart attacks and accidents:

We do know that children have a higher risk of drowning than dying from the coronavirus:

Now there is an effort by the Democrats to push for more shutdowns and mask wearing. They claim their position is based on science but like virtually everything the Democrats claim, this is not true nor is it based on science. The CDC stated that there is no evidence masks prevent an individual from contracting the China coronavirus:

Clearly it would be smarter to protect the high risk individuals – the elderly and those with multiple comorbidities – and let the rest of the population move on with their lives.

