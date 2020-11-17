https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/report-statistical-analysis-reveals-stuffing-the-tail-voter-fraud-scheme-similar-to-2008-sub-prime-mortgage-meltdown/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kamala promises to restore aid to terrorist PLO…
October 31, 2020
Covid lockdowns just killed 4 Australian babies…
October 21, 2020
Calling Devon Archer… Please pick up a white courtesy phone…
September 26, 2020
Biden requests ‘mental break’ every 30 minutes during debate…
September 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy