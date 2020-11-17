https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/four-armed-robbers-shoot-their-way-into-a-locked-laundromat-in-philly/

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On October 27, masked suspects shot their way into a locked laundromat. Once inside, they proceeded to rob the business and attempted to gain entry into an ATM.

Just before 3 a.m., the armed robbers attempted to enter the laundromat in order to rob the business. When they found the doors locked, the suspects fired into the door which broke the glass and resulted in an employee being injured.

With the glass broken, the suspects entered the business and demanded money. While they were doing this, three more armed robbers entered inside and attempted to break open an ATM.

Police did not release information on to the amount of money stolen during the robbery or if the criminals were able to actually gain entry into the ATM. They released video footage of the incident, hoping someone would recognize the four suspects.

Police described one suspect as a black female approximately 5-foot-3, last seen wearing a white surgical mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, patterned blue jeans, and blue and white Nike sneakers. She was carrying a black sling bag. She was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect appeared to be a black male, short and thin build, last seen wearing a black face mask, black Metallica hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gray and white New Balance sneakers. Police said this suspect “has distinctive tattoos on both his right and left hands.”

The third suspect was a black male, tall and thin build, last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, black hooded jacket with lighter lines across the chest, black pants with a zipper mid-leg, and black shoes.

The fourth suspect was described as a black female, with a medium build, last seen wearing a black face mask with white lettering, a black hooded sweatshirt with a log and “Keep Calm and Popcorn On” written on the chest, black pants, and black, white and blue sneakers.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-TIPS (8477). They also advised the tipsters can remain anonymous and can be texted to PPDTIP (773847) or by email at [email protected].

PHILADELPHIA, PA– Philadelphia is in complete disarray following the police-involved shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr..

LET reported that Police officers fatally shot a 27-year-old black man armed with a knife during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, an incident that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood and sparked a standoff that lasted deep into the night.

Ben Crump tweeted:

Philadelphia cops fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. today firing 10+ times at him while he stood at least 10 ft. away. He allegedly had a knife but cops made NO attempts at de-escalating the situation in this video. They went Straight to killing Wallace in front of his loved ones!

The protest started after an officer fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr, a 27-year-old black man armed with a knife on the 6100 block of Locust Street on Monday afternoon.

The riots and mayhem did not cease after Monday nights destruction. On Tuesday, looters ransacked the city streets again, in addition to causing violent physical attacks and arson attacks.

Just when the citizens of the city need its law enforcement officers to come to the rescue and try to salvage what is left, it is reported that they were allegedly ordered “not arrest looters just disperse them,” which is causing extreme frustration.

The Blaze reported that WTXF-TV reporter Steve Keeley tweeted Wednesday morning that police officers were “extremely frustrated” after Deputy Police Commissioner Melvin Singleton allegedly ordered both patrol and commanding officers to “not arrest looters just disperse them.”

The alleged directive from the department obtained by Keeley said:

“By the order of CAR-2, Philadelphia Police will respond to ‘priority’ calls only,”

It continued:

“This means no calls for disturbance, missing person, stolen vehicle, burglary or theft will be answered.”

Keeley added that some officers believe the order “leaves no deterrent to stop looting.”

It was not immediately clear if and when the order became effective, as police made at least 90 arrests, most for burglary, during Monday’s riots. However, Keeley’s tweet seems to indicate that the order was given heading into Tuesday night, The Blaze noted.

We recently reported that the tally of arrests and injured officers as of the morning of October 28th, regarding the Philadelphia riots, has reached 172 arrests and 53 police officers injured.

If this directive is factual, then officers and civilians are being subjected to extreme acts of violence and destruction, and police officers have their hands tied. 53 officers is 53 too many to be injured by individuals who are nothing but down right criminals.

One civilian who was attacked was BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer, who recorded Black Lives Matter protesters chanting, “Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground!”

This is a phrase we have heard time and time again in the major cities across the country, and these rioters have in fact burned precincts to the ground, with very little to no repercussions.

While videoing the looting taking place inside a Five Below store in Philadelphia, an angry mob turned on Schaffer, which resulted in him having a bloody mouth and swollen lip.

Schaffer described the assault in a video posted on Twitter, in which he said he:

“was jumped by BLM rioters while they were looting more than a dozen stores, including Wal-Matt [sic], T-Mobile, & 5-below.”

BREAKING: I was jumped by BLM rioters while they were looting more than a dozen stores, including Wal-Matt, T-Mobile, & 5-below Though in pain, I didn’t stop reporting because Americans need to see what the corporate media refuses to show

What do these cities who are allowing their streets to be burned, their businesses to be looted, and their officers to be injured have in common? They are all primarily run by Democratic leaders.

