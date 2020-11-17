https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/pitt-med-students-add-vow-systemic-racism-hippocratic-oath/

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine started a tradition of writing a class oath, to be recited alongside the traditional Hippocratic Oath.

The Hippocratic Oath is a vow to medical best practices that was affirmed by ancient Greek physicians. Today, it is still a tradition to say a version of the Hippocratic Oath at many medical school graduations as a standard of ethical conduct.

In the days before its Aug. 16 white coat ceremony, the class of 2024 presented its new oath to Pitt Medicine administrators. The oath included references to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, “systemic racism,” and LGBTQ+ identity.

