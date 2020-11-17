http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/usjBFCyAGVY/

Republicans are busy challenging the Georgia recount in the presidential race. Meanwhile, Democrats have moved on to the January 5 runoffs for U.S. Senate.

If they win both, Democrats will control the Senate and begin a program of radical change.

Chuck Schumer at NYC celebration: “Now we take Georgia and then we change America” pic.twitter.com/uIoy1NRR62 — Status Coup (@StatusCoup) November 7, 2020

Democrats, energized by Joe Biden’s apparent win in the presidential race, have their eyes on the prize. They are registering voters and getting their vote-by-mail turnout machine in gear. They are even recruiting people to move to the state to vote.

As Breitbart News has noted, it is illegal to move to Georgia just to vote — unless you intend to remain their permanently. Some Democrats will. That is how badly they want to win. They can see the victory of their 2020 revolution within reach.

Are Republicans ready to compete? Rumors on the ground suggest otherwise. Georgia’s state Republican officials are busy attacking President Donald Trump for daring to question their elections — even as thousands of ballots mysteriously appear.

The truth is that Georgia Republicans, falsely accused of stealing the 2018 election through racist “voter suppression,” gave in to Democrats’ demands to weaken the voting rules — first in a 2019 law, then through a “consent decree” with lawyers.

Republicans need to get their act together. They need to file lawsuits against the consent decree, and restore safeguards to the vote-by-mail process. They need to flood the Peach State with money and volunteers, as the Democrats are already doing.

Most of all, Republicans need to adopt Democrats’ tactics with an aggressive vote-by-mail campaign. California Republicans showed it can be done, flipping several House seats in 2020 by adopting Democrats’ own (legal) “ballot harvesting” tactics.

Time is running out. Republicans have the better candidates, in Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, against perennial candidate Jon Ossoff and the radical Raphael Warnock.

That will not be enough. It is time to throw everything at Georgia.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

