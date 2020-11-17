https://noqreport.com/2020/11/17/president-calls-to-honor-our-fallen-heroes-reverses-decision-on-wreaths-across-america/

Since 1992, Arlington National Cemetery has hosted an annual event called Wreaths Across America where volunteers honor fallen soldiers by placing wreaths on their graves around Christmas time. This event was cancelled Monday, but on Tuesday President Trump and the Secretary of the Army reversed the decision.

I have reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery. It will now go on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2020

I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America. We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. — SecArmy (@SecArmy) November 17, 2020

Cemetery administrators originally canceled the event due to concerns over COVID-19. They felt it would be too difficult to hold a large-scale event safely. The organization for Wreaths Across America heard of the decision by the cemetery through the media.

“As an organization, we are shocked by this unexpected turn of events,” they said on Twitter. “To say we are devastated would be an understatement.”

As lockdowns continue to escalate across the country, some have pointed out that they are disingenuous when we consider how prevalent “peaceful protests” and so-called Biden victory celebrations have been. There have been no calls by government officials to stop these events and few in mainstream media have been calling them “super-spreader” incidents.

“The Secretary of the Army has directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America. We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. Arlington National Cemetery will provide an update on the final schedule soon,” cemetery officials said in a news release.

Senator Tom Cotton was among the most vocal in calling for a reversal on the decision.

I encourage Army leaders to reconsider this decision. Thousands of people have marched in DC streets the past couple weekends for Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Surely volunteers can responsibly place wreaths on the graves of our fallen heroes at Arlington. https://t.co/rSHZC5qJoV — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 17, 2020

The selective nature of COVID-19 restrictions seems to hit patriotic, conservative, and religious events hard while ignoring anything that is generally left-leaning. It’s wonderful that the President reversed this poor decision by cemetery administrators.

