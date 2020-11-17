https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/11/trump-fires-cybersecurity-chief-chris-krebs-over-election-security-and-heres-what-trump-tweeted-about-it/

President Donald Trump fired Christopher Krebs, who headed the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Trump announced the firing in a tweet late Tuesday.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump said in the tweet.

“Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” he added.

Trump has not yet conceded the election to Biden, despite numerous media outlets claiming Biden the victor. Trump has demanded recounts in states where the margin was close, and has also filed numerous lawsuits alleging election fraud, including illegal voting.

Krebs had tweeted earlier Tuesday in an apparent contradiction to claims made by Trump.

“On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent,’” Krebs said in the tweet.

Krebs had served as CISA director since December 2018. He had recently created a CISA website called “Rumor Control” to debunk disinformation tied to the 2020 election.

Three officials told Reuters last week that Krebs expected to be fired over his efforts to counter disinformation. The White House reportedly clashed with Krebs over the Rumor Control website, and requested he edit or remove information from the website.

After Trump’s tweet announcing the firing, Krebs tweeted from his personal account, saying, “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow [sic]. #Protect2020“

