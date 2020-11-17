https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-fires-top-dhs-election-security-official-for-contradicting-him-on-election-claims

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, for refuting the president’s claims that the general election was rigged in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

What are the details?

On Tuesday morning, Krebs shared a

blog post from the day before signed by dozens of security experts, tweeting, “[In case you missed it]: On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.’ #Protect2020”

A message shared from blog author Matt Blaze read, “Scientists say no credible evidence of computer fraud in the 2020 election outcome, but policymakers must work with experts to improve confidence.”

In the evening, President Trump tweeted, “The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed voted from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more.”

He added, “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

Soon thereafter, Krebs tweeted from his private Twitter account, “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020”

The Washington Post reported, “The dismissal was not unexpected, as Krebs told associates last week he was expecting to be fired. His latest tweet about the security of the election, which followed similar earlier assessments by his agency, including on its Rumor Control Web page, angered the president, according to an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.”

Krebs’ termination comes

less than a week after members of CISA’s Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and its Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council issued a joint statement saying, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

NPR reported:

The CISA campaign, led by Krebs, was originally intended to target foreign interference. However, as the president continued to repeat dangerously misleading information about the security of the election, the agency’s focus turned to rebutting many of the rumors and baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud that Trump had promoted from the White House.

Although mainstream media has called the White House race for Biden, President Trump has refused to concede while his campaign continues to contest the election results of several states through litigation, alleging widespread voter fraud and irregularities.

