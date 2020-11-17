http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bnDyFBfLox4/

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he fired Department of Homeland Security’s Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs in a tweet, after Krebs said the 2020 election was the most secure in the nation’s history.

Trump tweeted:

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Krebs’ Twitter bio, even after Trump’s tweet at 7:07 p.m. ET, still read: “Director @CISAgov. http://CISA.gov/RumorControl. American voters decide American elections. Likes, retweets, follows ≠ endorsements.”

Krebs’ last tweet came earlier Tuesday, again disputing allegations of any election system manipulation.

ICYMI: On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, “in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.” #Protect2020 https://t.co/Oj6NciYruD — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 17, 2020

Before that, Krebs had issued a number of tweets disputing any suggestions that the presidential election had been compromised in any way.

CISA released a statement on November 12 that said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” it said, adding:

While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections. We can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.

The tweets and statement came as the Trump campaign has been disputing election results in several states they say will change the outcome of the election.

