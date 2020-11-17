https://www.theblaze.com/news/jim-jordan-cancel-lockdowns-not-holidays

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) blasted Democratic leaders imposing coronavirus lockdowns ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It isn’t the first time he’s spoken out about COVID-19 restrictions unfolding across the country.

What are the details?

In a pointed tweet, Jordan — ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee — wrote, “Don’t cancel Thanksgiving. Don’t cancel Christmas. Cancel lockdowns.”

At the time of this reporting, the tweet has received more than 126,000 likes.

Jordan’s remark comes on the heels of at multiple Democratic leaders announcing the return of lockdowns, curfews, and restrictions.

For example, last week, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced restrictions on restaurants, bars, and public gyms. He also issued a mandate against more than ten people at indoor as well as outdoor events — even at private residences.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also recently announced new 30-day stay-at-home advisory, which went into effect on Monday. In her announcement, Lightfoot urged Chicagoans to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans.”

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also announced a tightening of restrictions across the state, limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people.

And the Democratic governors of Washington, Oregon, and California announced massive restrictions late last week and over the weekend.

What else?

On Twitter, Jordan has continued to make clear his thoughts on lockdowns.

Later on Monday, he wrote, “In Oregon, you can be jailed for having too many people over for Thanksgiving. But if you want to riot and loot in Portland, no sweat!”

He added, “Today your freedom: -To go to church -To go to work -To go to school -To have friends in your home -To leave your home -To dance at your daughter’s wedding -To celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving Is being taken away government.”

Jordan previously took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently said that the time has come for Americans to do what they’re told to do by authoritarian health experts.

Jordan tweeted, “Dr Fauci: ‘Do what you’re told.’ Americans: ‘We can decide for ourselves.'”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

