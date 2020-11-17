https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-restrictions-zeldin-newyork/2020/11/17/id/997527

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., says government officials need to pass a “basic common-sense smell test” when they enact new COVID-19 restrictions.

These businesses “won’t survive,” Zeldin told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

They have “already withstood a lot of struggles over the course of several months leading up to this and their landlords want rent.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced a 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms or fitness centers, as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment.

Governors from Washington State, Oregon, Philadelphia, New Mexico and California also issued orders for tighter measures in the face of spiking coronavirus cases.

“This isn’t a situation where all the different costs to do business just automatically stop when you impose a curfew like this,” Zeldin said.

“A lot of these restaurants and bars make the most amount of money – many of them make a lot of money after 10 p.m. You have to pass a basic common-sense smell test when you enact these regulations. If somebody wants to go work out at 10:30, God bless them, that actually spreads it out more. So, where’s the logic in how you just pack your gym more before 10 o’clock?”

Zeldin said businesses need to be compensated if they comply.

“If government wants to impose a shutdown of a particular business or industry, government has the responsibility of getting them through that crisis,” he told Newsmax.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

