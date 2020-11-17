https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-rockets-player-james-harden-wants-to-change-teams-because-owner-supported-trump

Joe Biden’s call for “national unity” in the wake of his apparent election is not exactly going as planned. On top of the calls from leftists to blacklist Trump supporters and shame them as irredeemable racists, Houston Rockets player James Harden wants to change teams because of the Rockets’ owner supporting President Trump..

“James Harden and many others in the Rockets’ org. all want OUT of Houston … and it’s all reportedly because the team’s owner is a big Donald Trump supporter,” reported TMZ.

The report surfaced on “The Odd Couple” podcast this week when NBA insider Ric Bucher said that Tilman Fertitta’s pro-Trump bona fides divided members of his team, creating a full-blown “revolt.”

“There is a revolt here because they look at Fertitta as a guy who supports the current President,” he added. Fertitta has not shied away from his support for President Trump and has met with him on several occasions. In 2017, after the inauguration, the billionaire predicted that Trump would be great for American business.“Taking so much power away from the government and putting it back in business is going to be great for American capitalism,” he said . “And why is America great? One reason: American capitalism.” “There’s been so much regulation in all aspects of the government over the last eight years that to deregulate all this regulation is going to be very good for the oil business, the energy business, the restaurant business,” he elaborated. According to TMZ, Russell Westbrook has also reportedly requested a trade from the Rockets alongside Harden. After the election, hardcore leftists advocated for draconian punishments for Trump supporters by way of blacklisting and disenfranchisement. “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities. He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more,” tweeted former MSNBC host Toure. Liberal comedian Bill Maher, however, has argued that Americans of all stripes need to get along if the country is going to make it. “‘You complete me’ doesn’t mean because we’re exactly alike. It means because we are different. I don’t want to live in a country without the red states,” he said. “I like traveling there. When people talk to you in Oklahoma, they’re not scanning the room to see if there’s someone more important. Because, frankly, when I’m there, there never is.” The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

