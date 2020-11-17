https://www.oann.com/republican-u-s-senator-grassley-87-quarantining-after-covid-19-exposure-statement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=republican-u-s-senator-grassley-87-quarantining-after-covid-19-exposure-statement

November 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the chamber’s President Pro Tempore, said on Tuesday he was in quarantine after being exposed to the novel coronavirus and was awaiting test results.

Grassley, 87, said in a statement that he was “feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms” but would follow public health guidelines and would continue to work from home. Grassley is also chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

