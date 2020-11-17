https://cnsnews.com/article/national/michael-w-chapman/rev-graham-scolds-cnns-jake-tapper-despite-your-gloom-christmas

Rev. Franklin Graham, left, and CNN reporter Jake Tapper.

(CNS News) — On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper proclaimed that with all the COVID restrictions, Christmas probably is “not gonna’ be possible” this year, a gloomy prediction that Rev. Franklin Graham rejected, saying that Christmas is not about “gatherings and festivities,” but is about Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

“I have news” for Tapper, said Graham in a Nov. 16 post on Facebook. “Christmas is going to be celebrated by millions and millions of people around the world.”

Artist’s illustration of the birth of Jesus.

The full post reads, “This weekend, CNN’s Jake Tapper made the gloomy proclamation that, ‘Christmas is probably not gonna be possible’ this year. I have news for him—Christmas is going to be celebrated by millions and millions of people around the world.

“The reason is that Christmas is not about gatherings and festivities, but it’s about Jesus Christ. It is about God GIVING His Son—sending Him to earth to save us from our sins.

“As Christians, we celebrate that ‘God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.’

(Getty Images)

“This is what Christmas is about—and even COVID doesn’t change that! Christmas celebrations may not be exactly the same this year, but for Christians, Christmas is in your heart.

My prayer is that this Christmas millions of people will turn to Jesus Christ and put their faith and trust in Him as the pandemic continues to grip hearts around the world with fear and anxiousness.”

