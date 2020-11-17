https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-reverend-raphael-warnock-democrat/2020/11/17/id/997537

Democrat Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock has come under scrutiny for another of his past sermons, this time saying it is impossible to serve both God and the military.

The Washington Free Beacon uncovered video of the 2011 sermon in which Warnock, who is senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, makes the comments, which could hurt the candidate in the state which has a strong military presence.

“America, nobody can serve God and the military,” Warnock said in the sermon. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time. America choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day!”

Warnock faces incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in a Jan. 5 runoff, which could determine control of the Senate.

But the comments are not popular with many in that state, home to Fort Benning, one of the largest world’s largest U.S. military bases, as well as Fort Gordon, home to the U.S. Army Cyber and Signal schools.

Former U.S. Army National Guard chief chaplain Kenneth E. Brandt, told the Free Beacon he disagrees with Warnock’s assessment.

“If he’s saying you cannot be in the military and be a Christian, I would take issue with that,” Brandt said. “I’ve met some great people in the military, young men and women in the country who have raised their right hand and took an oath to defend this country against all enemies foreign and domestic. They have a deep belief, whether it’s in God or a higher power, whatever you want to call it.”

Warnock has come under scrutiny for another sermon in which he said America must repent for backing President Donald Trump and its “worship of whiteness” and his praise of his spiritual mentor, Dr. James Hal Cone, who called for the “destruction of everything white.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

