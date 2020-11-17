https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sarah-palin-slaps-down-obama/
About The Author
Related Posts
Well played, Mr. President…
October 21, 2020
Pictures of underage girls and a ‘very sensitive’ text message…
October 21, 2020
Richard Grenell with Maria Bartiromo — ‘There’s more declassified spygate docs coming out’…
October 5, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy