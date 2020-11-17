https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/science-ohio-gov-mike-dewine-issues-a-statewide-curfew-for-21-days-to-stop-the-spread-of-covid/

As Twitchy reported Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who explained Tuesday just why he had to go to that “essential” birthday party that was over the limit, is considering a curfew for California, but first, he wants to look at studies from France and Saudi Arabia.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine beat him to the punch, though, issuing a statewide curfew Tuesday afternoon that will start Thursday and run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days.

We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

We are #InThisTogetherOhio. Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

However, anybody who needs to be out and about during those hours will be allowed:

Exceptions: The curfew does not apply to those who need to be at work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, a carry-out/drive-thru meal, or delivery. A lot of this is common sense. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

Does @GovMikeDeWine think he is combatting vampires or werewolves? This curfew does little to #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19. We need real action and resources for those struggling so that we can get this virus under control. — Aryeh Alex (@iAryeh) November 17, 2020

It’s all sciencey and stuff — President Elect T Smalls (@Smalls97T) November 18, 2020

Because everyone knows that COVID is at its most dangerous state between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. — GAT 🇺🇸 (@th4uv3tt3) November 17, 2020

We will beat that nocturnal virus! 🙄 — Becky Y (@bayounger) November 17, 2020

Lmao no thanks, bud — Sarah Coney Barrett (@SarahCateCLE) November 17, 2020

We’re not doing this, Mike. — an_ice_knight_001 (@cintibioms) November 17, 2020

I’ll be out at 10:01. Come at me… — Marvin The Martian (@matzwik) November 18, 2020

I am glad covid can tell time — countryfn 🇺🇸 (@fanofcountry12) November 17, 2020

That last lockdown sure did stop the spread! I mean, thank goodness it worked SO well we’re doing it again! — M Fact (@mfactiiz) November 17, 2020

Narrowing the window of time that people can be in certain locations will only create larger crowds than normal — Anthony Rozmajzl (@a_rozmajzl) November 17, 2020

All for trying to help but don’t get this at all. By limiting hours at stores you just force more people to shop during the shortened hours. I prefer going late when less are shopping. This just ups my risk. This does nothing. — SB (@SB9) November 17, 2020

Okay so now I’m now being forced to go to the gym during the busy hours instead of when there’s only 3-4 people in the entire building. How does concentrating everyone together help the situation? — Max RS (@Max_RS3) November 17, 2020

So what happens if I’m driving after 10 PM? — Jason Walters (@waltersjason09) November 17, 2020

i drive around a lot at night to get out of my house. i don’t get out of my car and i’m all alone. its one of the only things keeping me sane at this point. will I seriously be pulled over for something like that? — 🥵 (@laineeoo) November 17, 2020

this feels like the public health equivalent of ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/b7u3cCx4RC — Chloe Goodhart (@chloegoodhart) November 17, 2020

Is this kind of like being positive and then negative within a couple days? Asking for a friend. — Pauliecorruptingus (@Pauliecorrupti2) November 17, 2020

Can you show the data that this helps? Just curious. If there’s studies that say it does, can you point to one for us? — mere (@merefisher1) November 17, 2020

Legit question. Where in the Ohio Revised Code does it say the Governor can issue lockdowns to healthy individuals? It may exist, I’m just curious where this authority comes from. — James (@JamesInCLE) November 17, 2020

Not interested — D B (@danmulchman) November 17, 2020

Lol okay dad — Tom (@number1acctant) November 17, 2020

