You are witnessing your future under Democrat-Marxist control.

On Tuesday Senator Dick Blumenthal questioned Mark Zuckerberg on why Breitbart, The Gateway Pundit and Steve Bannon still have accounts on his platform.

Here is the transcript:



These Democrat-communists will not be happy until there is NO DISSENT!

Here is the transcript:

We are looking for the full video.

Obviously, Blumenthal and today’s Democrats show NO REGARD for the US Constitution.

Conservative publishers have been censored and put out of business by Facebook since the 2016 election.

But this is NOT ENOUGH for these fascists.

Senator Blumenthal then requested Mark Zuckerberg to TAKE DOWN and silence Steve Bannon!

Sen. Blumenthal asked the big question: “Will you commit to taking down … Steve Bannon’s account?” Zuckerberg’s answer … “That’s not what our policies suggest that we should do in this case.” pic.twitter.com/dnH4ggwlnV — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020

