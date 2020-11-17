https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-signature-verification-arizona/2020/11/17/id/997499

Georgia is not the only state Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has spoken to about election results. He has talked to officials in Arizona and Nevada, too, the Washington Examiner reports.

The South Carolina GOP lawmaker told reporters Tuesday he spoke to officials in the two battleground states about election integrity.

“I spoke with the governor of Arizona, and I’ve spoken to people in Nevada,” Graham said. “I can’t remember who. Bottom line is, I’m trying to figure out how you validate signatures on mail-in voting.”

This was the second time Tuesday that Graham claimed he spoke with officials, the Examiner reports. Earlier in the day, he said he spoke with the secretaries of state in Arizona and Nevada. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs denied speaking with Graham in a tweet.

Graham is facing heat after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleged Graham pressured him to question the validity of legally cast ballots. Graham called Raffensperger’s version of their conversation “ridiculous.”

President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits in several states challenging election results. Graham has defended Trump’s decision to file legal challenges.

“In Nevada, they use machines, and the allegations are that the machine was set up, its sensitivity level, that everything went through,” Graham said Tuesday. “In Arizona, they had people trained in forensics that look at the ballot, and if there’s a dispute, they can eventually call up the voter.

“In Georgia, with expanded mail-in balloting, it is my understanding that if you request a ballot by mail, not on the Internet, that a single individual validates the signature in an election office.”

Graham said he wants to know: “How do you validate signatures?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

