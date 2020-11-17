https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grassley/2020/11/17/id/997510

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, said on Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding in the tweet that he feels good and plans to work from home in Iowa.

Earlier Tuesday, he said he was quarantining himself after being exposed to the coronavirus, though he wasn’t “experiencing any symptoms,” CBS News reports.

Grassley, the second-oldest member of the Senate and the senior-most Republican, said in a statement on Tuesday: “I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Newsmax contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

