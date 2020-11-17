https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-transition-election-gsa/2020/11/17/id/997513

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday vowed the upcoming presidential transition process will have an “orderly transfer” of power, Politico reports.

McConnell was asked during a news conference why the General Services Administration has held off on starting the official process for transition. He answered, the legal cases regarding the election must be resolved first, but vowed “all of this will happen right on time and we’ll swear in the next administration on Jan. 20.”

“Once those certifications occur, if they occur, based upon litigation being tried in various places, those will be final,” he said. “The electoral college will meet in December. And the inauguration will be on Jan. 20.”

The senator also added: “We’re going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one. What we all say about it is, frankly, irrelevant.”

