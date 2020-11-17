https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/sen-mitt-romney-cautions-against-bringing-home-troops-from-afghanistan-after-promising-to-bring-them-home/

President Trump is determined to bring our troops home from Afghanistan before the end of his term, and the Senate is arguing today over whether that’s a good idea or not. Democrats are against it because Trump is for it, and Republicans like Sen. Ben Sasse and Sen. Mitt Romney are also opposed.

We’re old enough to remember when presidential candidate Mitt Romney said in the debates that, as president, he’d bring the troops home from Afghanistan by 2014.

We also remember President Obama’s clear plan to end the war in 2014. This flashback tweet by Vice President Joe Biden was making the rounds Monday night:

Uh-oh: Promise broken.

Romney was on board with the Obama administration’s withdrawal calendar, so what’s his problem now?

We agree with the tweeter above; let President Trump withdraw the troops and President Biden can send them back.

