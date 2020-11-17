http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OMiQ1Vo_MU0/

Senator Chuck Grassley said Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Grassley (R-IA), 87, missed a Senate vote on Tuesday after he began quarantining following exposure to the virus.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is also quarantining following exposure to the virus.

