https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/17/seriously-were-you-dropped-on-your-head-aocs-attempted-snark-at-the-right-for-opposing-cancelstudentdebt-does-not-go-well-like-at-all/

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually thought this was a good tweet.

This tells you she has no idea what she’s talking about when debating Americans who oppose the idea of being responsible for paying off other’s student loan debt. She thinks people are ‘angry’ that things were bad for them so they should stay bad for everyone else.

Seriously, she does not get it.

AOC really thought this was a good argument? Heh.

She does realize they can’t just ‘cancel’ it, right? Someone has to pay for it.

And that someone is the middle-class taxpayers who always get stuck paying for this sort of crap.

It’s not.

It’s almost as if this whole ‘personal responsibility’ thing is getting lost on far too many people.

Painful.

This. ^

Socialism always favors those in power.

Duh.

It is the Democrat way.

