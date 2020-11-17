https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/smartmatic-director-admitted-that-their-system-was-able-to-create-at-least-one-million-phantom-votes-in-that-years-venezuela-election.html/

America in crisis. We are at the precipice of ruin or restoration. There are no passive observers This is civil war.

Smartmatic Director Admitted in 2017 that Their System Was Able to Create “At Least One Million” Phantom Votes in that Year’s Venezuela Election

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, November 17, 2020:

Smartmatic has been stealing elections in Venezuela since at least 2004.

In August 2017 Smartmatic Director Antonio Mugica admitted that the Smartmatic machines and software created at least one million phantom votes in the national elections in Venezuela.

Mugica added that the fact election observers were not in the room helped Smartmatic machines steal the election.

This statement by Mugica was in August 2017.

The related Dominion equipment is used in North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania – key battleground states this year.

According to Townhall, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a statement last week defending the integrity of the 2020 election. The problem, however, is two of the main election software companies that have been called into question – Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic – sit on CISA.

What are the odds that the CEO of Smartmatic admitted in a press conference in 2017 that their system allowed someone to create 1 million fantom votes in a Venezuelan election? 100% Election Company: Venezuela Result was Tampered https://t.co/HfvcX2k0EO — Tracy (@TracyLConnors) November 17, 2020

Antonio Mugica made these statements only three years ago.