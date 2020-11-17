https://www.dailywire.com/news/spitting-at-the-face-of-christ-pro-life-catholics-denounce-bishops-for-congratulating-biden

Leaders of the American Life League (ALL), the oldest grassroots Catholic pro-life organization in the U.S., blasted the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) after they congratulated Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for reportedly winning the election.

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement in the wake of the election, saying in part:

[W]e recognize that Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has received enough votes to be elected the 46th President of the United States. We congratulate Mr. Biden and acknowledge that he joins the late President John F. Kennedy as the second United States president to profess the Catholic faith. We also congratulate Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, who becomes the first woman ever elected as vice president. We ask the Blessed Virgin Mary, patroness of this great nation, to intercede for us. May she help us to work together to fulfill the beautiful vision of America’s missionaries and founders — one nation under God, where the sanctity of every human life is defended and freedom of conscience and religion are guaranteed.

Judie Brown, the cofounder and and president of ALL, responded in a statement earlier last week:

The USCCB has affirmed what many of us have suspected for many years, and that is that most Catholic bishops have no problem with a Catholic politician spitting at the face of Christ by supporting the vile murder of the preborn. Joe Biden is such a man; he claims to be Catholic, yet he gives 100 percent support for abortion every day of the week and in every manner of brutality against the innocent. The Catholic bishops have erred, and as a Catholic, I am ashamed of them.

Hugh Brown, executive vice president of ALL, also issued a strongly-worded rebuke of the USCCB:

The reality of the USCCB issuing a statement of congratulations to Joe Biden should not be a surprise to anyone. The USCCB is a feckless spineless conglomerate of dead souls. They are not the descendants of the Apostles. They are what St. John Paul II referred to when he wrote of the Anti-Church. Every Catholic should shake the dust from his feet regarding the USCCB. Listen to them not. We must put our faith in Christ.

ALL executive director Jim Sedlack denounced the USCCB for having become “a political entity,” saying in part, “After all, Biden/Harris have spent all of 2020 telling us that, if elected, they would expand abortion in the United States. They also said they would restrict religious liberty. The clearest takeaway from the USCCB’s statement is the confirmation that they are now a political body issuing a politically correct statement.”

Biden has been rebuked by some members of the Catholic clergy for his abortion views, including Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, who urged Biden in October to rethink his position because God is going to judge him.

Pope Francis, however, also congratulated Biden last week, who responded by pledging to work with the Roman pontiff on progressive issues. As The Daily Wire reported:

Pope Francis congratulated Democratic nominee Joe Biden for his reported electoral victory on Thursday, who responded by expressing his intention to work with the pope on issues such as climate change, poverty, and immigration. Biden thanked the Roman pontiff for “extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation,” according to The Associated Press, and added that he extolled the pope for his “leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

