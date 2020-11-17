https://babylonbee.com/news/study-finds-people-who-screamed-about-russia-for-last-4-years-have-100-chance-of-now-believing-elections-are-foolproof/

Study Finds Connection Between Believing Russia Rigged 2016 Election And Believing 2020 Election Was Foolproof

U.S.—A study has found a strong connection between believing Russia rigged the 2016 election and now suddenly believing elections are entirely foolproof, trustworthy, and unhackable.

“It seems that people who screamed about Russia for 4 years now have a 100% chance of encouraging everyone to accept the 2020 election results without question,” said study head Dr. Rupert Manning. “It’s basically all the way across the board: if you believed that Vladimir Putin somehow hacked voting machines, purchased a bunch of memes, and raised an army of millions of Russian bots to disrupt the election and get Donald Trump elected, you certainly now believe that our elections are completely safe and secure.”

The study also found that people who believed the 2016 election was trustworthy and legitimate now believe the 2020 election was completely fixed.