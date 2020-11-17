https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/17/such-a-brave-warrior-jim-acosta-reminisces-about-getting-his-press-pass-back-2-years-ago-trips-over-why-he-lost-it-in-the-first-place/

We are seriously starting to think Jim tweets this nonsense because he likes people to drag him. That, or he’s just a self-centered, sanctimonious, vile toad in a neverending hot dumpster of awful we call the traditional media.

For example, Jim was tweeting about how he got his press pass back from the Trump WH just two years ago:

Two years ago today… Federal judge ordered the WH to give back my press pass. Time flies… @BoutrousTed @AnneChampion1 https://t.co/vYPSI2b6uR… pic.twitter.com/zXjPSc1Xi0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 17, 2020

Interestingly enough, Jim left out why he lost his press pass.

Guess yanking a microphone away from a woman because you’re busy yelling at the president doesn’t make you look like such a brave warrior.

You remember, Jim, right?

We do.

Watch.







NOT his best moment.

Nope.

You’re such a brave warrior. — 🦃 Duchess of the Office of President Elect 🦃 (@AnnaDsays) November 17, 2020

So very brave.

All little girls go back and reread their diary every once in a while. — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 17, 2020

Dear Diary,

It was two years ago today that I showed those big meanie poop heads in the White House! Take that, big meanie poop heads!

Love,

Jim

This is the epitome of a dear diary, Jim! 🤦🏻‍♀️ We laugh AT you, not with you! 🤣 — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 17, 2020

Totally.

WW2 vets have nothing on your sacrifice and bravery. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 17, 2020

We should mark Nov 16th as a holiday to honor Jim and his bravery.

Heh.

You’re still the same insufferable waste of good oxygen that you’ve always been. — Mark C, Dr-elect of BBQ 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) November 17, 2020

Don’t worry jimmy. You weren’t missed. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) November 17, 2020

It’ll be fascinating watching you pivot from Oppositional Media to Mouthpiece Media Won’t do much for the Press Corps’ book sales, but you’ve probably got a Plan B for the brand-building. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) November 17, 2020

They’re good at carrying water.

How many hours per day do you stare at yourself in the mirror? — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) November 17, 2020

Too many.

But our actual guess is 8.

One of the bigger judicial mistakes of the last two years. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) November 17, 2020

Cry more. At least you weren’t spied on.https://t.co/2vz17dltlr — President Elect Mer1🇺🇸 (@Mer_1135) November 17, 2020

Yup. Jim Rosen and Sharyl Attkisson were actually SPIED ON, but hey, Jim got his press pass taken away for acting like a total jacka*s and then got it back so he’s super cool and stuff.

You lost your press pass for grabbing a microphone from a WH Page you twit. — The camo(papa) Who Laughs (@camopapa0410) November 17, 2020

Yup.

You lost all credibility. You are not a journalist you are a partisan pundit. You suck. — Susan M. Reif (@susanmreif) November 17, 2020

Acosta proud of assaulting a female intern so he could keep the mic — 305 Latinz (@epallred) November 17, 2020

Time flies.

***

