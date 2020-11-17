https://www.lifezette.com/2020/11/ted-cruz-annihilates-dem-senator-for-fake-virtue-signaling-over-masks-hes-being-a-complete-a/

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke out on Monday to blast Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), accusing the Democrat of “fake virtue” signaling for calling out a Republican colleague for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.

“This is idiotic. [Sen. Brown] is being a complete a**,” Cruz tweeted in response to a clip of Brown that has quickly gone viral.

The video that Cruz was commenting on shows Brown scolding Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) for not wearing a mask before shifting to attacking President Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party for not taking COVID-19 seriously.

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Loses It After Trump’s Health Advisor Tells People To ‘Rise Up’ Against Gretchen Whitmer’s Restrictions

“He wears a mask to speak — when nobody is remotely near him — as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue,” Cruz added. “[Sen. Sullivan] was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet.”

This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020

“I’d start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask, as he speaks and people below him are … I can’t tell you what to do but I know that,” Brown said in the video, referring to Sullivan, who interjected to say, “I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking, like most senators. I don’t need your instruction.”

Brown, however, was not done.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers Push For Impeachment Hearings Against Gretchen Whitmer

“I know you don’t need my instruction but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health,” the Democrat fired back. “We have a president who hasn’t shown up at the coronavirus task force meeting in months. We have a majority leader that calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee … and to vote for judge after judge after judge.”

Brown then claimed that the ongoing activities in the chamber are unnecessarily “exposing” large numbers of people to the virus, “but the majority leader just doesn’t seem to care.” He went on to shift to Trump-bashing, adding that “the American people sent a clear message in this election; they voted for stability. They rejected an administration that has failed them in the middle of a public health crisis and an economic crisis.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

