In August of this year, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was shot and killed by motorcycle-riding Israeli agents on the streets of an upscale Tehran suburb. Al-Masri was one of the masterminds behind the deadly 1998 attacks on American embassies in Africa, and was on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Terrorist” list. He was considered al Qaeda’s number two man. Also killed in the attack was al-Masri’s daughter, who was previously married to Osama Bin Laden’s son Hamza, killed during the early years of the Trump administration.

The killing of al-Masri came to light only a few days ago. Originally, it was reported by Iran as the death of a Lebanese history professor called Habib Daoud and his daughter. But it seems there was no such history professor in Iran. Tehran simply wanted to conceal the true identity of the victim, probably because his presence in Iran demonstrates the regime’s collaboration with a leading Sunni terrorist and maybe because it also demonstrates Iran’s inability to protect terrorists.

I think it’s old hat by now that Iran collaborates with al Qaeda. There was a time when our betters in the deep state scoffed at the notion of such collaboration, viewing it almost as logically impossible. They were learned about the Sunni-Shiite dichotomy and thought that this knowledge amounted to sophistication. They were so “sophisticated” that they forgot the simple adage that “the enemy of my enemy can be my friend.”

What strikes me about the assassination of al-Masri is the ability of Mossad agents to pull it off in a Tehran suburb. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised by this, but I’m very impressed.

Reportedly, Israel took out al-Masri at the request of the United States. If so, I’m impressed by that, as well.

The assassination of al-Masri was of a piece with President Trump’s successful Middle East policy. Fiamma Nirenstein, an author and former member of the Italian Parliament, says it demonstrated simultaneously to the mainstream Muslim world that Iran can be beaten on its own turf and that the U.S. is engaged in combatting terrorist organizations in the region. And, of course, it reinforced the lesson that the U.S. will come after those who commit terrorism against us, with no statute of limitations.

However, don’t expect the U.S. to target leading terrorists under Joe Biden, and certainly don’t expect him to authorize doing so in Iran — never mind working with the Israelis on such a mission. Biden intends to appease Iran. This likely entails overturning all of President Trump’s good work in building alliances with the mainstream Muslim world.

Moreover, Biden was critical of the Trump administration’s decision to take down Qasem Soleimani. Heck, gutless wonder that he is, Biden even recommended against killing bin Laden when the opportunity arose.

Fortunately, President Obama ignored Biden’s advice. However, Islamic terrorists flourished under Obama in Syria and Iraq.

Joe Biden is likely to be even worse than Obama when it comes to fighting terrorists.

