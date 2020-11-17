https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senators-get-testy-over-masks-i-dont-need-your-instruction/
.@SenSherrodBrown: “I’d start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks…”@SenDanSullivan: “I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking, like most Senators…I don’t need your instruction.” pic.twitter.com/WQH04hCD53
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2020
Testy exchange from the Senate floor…
Ted Cruz makes his feelings known…
This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020
Dianne Feinstein caught without mask…