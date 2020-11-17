https://noqreport.com/2020/11/17/the-concession-that-many-want-and-expect-but-will-never-happen/

Donald Trump will not concede. He does not believe the election was free or fair. He will continue to fight because that is what he does when he strongly believes in an issue.

The very definition of “concede” – to surrender or yield – is contrary to every principle or action known to Donald Trump. For him the election is not over. For the nation there are fundamental questions that must be answered to restore faith in the fairness of our electoral system.

Right or wrong on this matter, President Trump has exposed major flaws in our election process and has put those flaws and his opinions right out in the open for the entire American public to see and evaluate.

As Donald Trump’s deputy campaign chairman in 2016, I can share insights on our election integrity strategy, and what options the campaign has left at this stage in the race. Knowing the strategy and the tactical plans of the Trump campaign, I can provide an analysis of how the current process will unfold.

Currently voting issues have been cited in multiple states. GA, PA, MI, WI, and AZ.

Election officials have admitted that there is “illegal voting” and “double counted votes” in several states.

Election fraud and illegal voting have occurred in our elections for decades. We have never paid attention to it. We have never really cared about it because it never gets to a level of significantly impacting an election, so we have never fixed it.

Mail-in ballots are the primary culprit and represent the greatest act of election fraud. 92 million ballots requested with 65 million returned. Most states were not prepared to deal with these ballots. There were numerous mistakes made.

Is there systemic fraud or not? There are a lot of questions and allegations, but it is essential to find proof. Dominion Voting Systems has been discussed frequently with alleged ties to high-profile Democrats. I can provide commentary on what we should be looking for and the implications of the current narratives.

One element that many Americans, Republican and Democrat alike, have not focused on is the President’s control and influence of the Republican Party. Even those within his own party are hesitant to take any action at this moment. His decisions over the next 65 days are critical to shaping his future, what he will do next, and his impact on the party moving forward.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

My analyses on these topics, based on understanding the changing dynamics of the present election and my experiences with the 2016 Trump campaign and the RNC, have been timely and accurate.

About Rick

Rick Gates rose through multiple senior roles in Donald Trump’s campaign starting in March 2016, rising to deputy campaign chairman. Following Trump’s successful election, he continued his service as the deputy chairman to the president-elect’s Inaugural Committee, and after, as a co-founder of the America First Policies Super PAC for the president.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

