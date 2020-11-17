https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gina-carano-the-mandalorian-disney-tweets/2020/11/17/id/997462

Fans of Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian” have launched a campaign against actress Gina Carano over her sharing of anti-mask memes and theories about voter fraud on Twitter, Yahoo! News reports.

Carano tweeted earlier this month: “We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

She more recently tweeted an image imitating a news announcement stating: “Breaking News. Democratic government leaders now recommends (sic) we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

“Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn’t support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters… this woman is not part of the Rebellion,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing her character’s background in the Star Wars universe.

Another user noted that Carano wished a happy birthday to YouTube commentator Ryan Kinel, saying, “thank you for all you do.” Kinel previously criticized Carano’s co-star in “The Mandalorian,” Pedro Pascal, as “an absolute garbage human being,” for comparing supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazis.

