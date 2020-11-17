https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/people-met-ilhan-omar-called-member-klan/

Guest post by KTO

Saturday, I drove 10 hours to gather with my fellow Americans to support President Trump. I had no idea how many people would feel the same way I did, that I wanted the President to see me there and know that while he is fighting for us, we are fighting for him. And they agreed with me by the hundreds of thousands.

The atmosphere was positive. While people were concerned at what is happening in our nation and the division and dirty deeds of the left, they weren’t angry. Passionate and determined, but not angry or destructive.

Ilhan Omar, however, slandered me and my fellow Americans as members of the Klan.

TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM VIDEO… Breaking the Code: Exposing the 2020 Election Fraud with Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, Joe Hoft and Jim Hoft from Gateway Pundit – Tuesday at 3 PM ET

Ilhan Omar Calls President Trump’s Campaign Rallies ‘Klan Rallies’ pic.twitter.com/SdFsYZ7E4P — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) November 16, 2020

Let me tell you about the people I met that Omar calls members of the Klan. I met two civil servants who travelled from Indiana and Nevada and, when I needed help, stepped in without hesitation and we spent the entire event together. I met a traveling nurse from California and her retired Marine husband. I met a mother who fled Cuba in the 1980’s that brought her young son to the event because she wanted him to truly understand what is at risk.

I met an African American rapper who kept thousands entertained along the march. I spent time with a young gay activist who was inspired into political involvement by Donald Trump in 2016 and has crisscrossed the country to engage thousands. I spoke with an African American college student who speaks passionately about his conservative beliefs to young people throughout the nation.

I spoke with a young couple from Georgia who traveled with a 120-car caravan from Atlanta, and a retired couple who joined their fellow Pennsylvanians on buses from the Keystone state. I met people from Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, Indiana, California, Texas, New York, New Hampshire and many fellow Floridians.

I met business owners, union workers, nurses, doctors, civil servants, veterans, teachers, priests, moms and dads, grandparents, high school students, college students and people from every imaginable walk of life. In fact, the number of young people there was extraordinary and absolutely inspiring.

The lies of Omar and the MSM were absolutely destroyed by the attendees of the march. Every race, religion, job, age and part of the country was represented Saturday.

But Omar calls us Klan members. She is calling YOU a Klan member.

And her Democrat colleagues and the MSM do not call her out on it….because they agree with her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

