State’s be warned…

We reported earlier that Attorney Sidney Powell, a member of President Trump’s legal team and General Michael Flynn’s attorney, reported that the Kraken was already released a few days ago, and we are starting to see signs of it now:

We’re not really sure what she means above but we do know that she shared some relevant information on the Rush Limbaugh Show on Monday, hosted by Mark Steyn. Powell shared the following starting at the 54:20 minute mark below:

Powell: I am livid about all of it. I am livid about the level of corruption. I am livid that the FBI and CIA haven’t done anything about the complaints they received which just makes me want to know even more who’s been paid what, and, [and,] who is responsible for all of this and who’s paid whom to get their Biden election. Steyn: And as you say to those who say ah, give it up, there’s nothing to see here? What do you think – I take it you agree this case ultimately is going to wind up in front of those nine guys on the Supreme Court. Do you think they’re going to be as eager to sweep it under the rug? Powell: I don’t think so Mark. I think the evidence is gonna be so overwhelming and I would warn any state right now that thinks they’re going to certify this election to rethink it very seriously because what they’re certifying is their own fraud and their own complicity in fraud. And I even might mount a class action suit to sue them themselves for their participation in it. It’s ridiculous.

Earlier today in Virginia it was reported:

Virginia’s Board of Elections has delayed certifying the state’s election results until later this week to provide more time to a voter registrar’s office that had a COVID-19 outbreak.

State officials announced the delay Monday to wait for certification from the voter registrar’s office in Richmond, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Richmond General Registrar Kirk Showalter announced last week that COVID-19 cases were discovered there and said the office will close until Friday out of an abundance of caution.

The Board of Elections was slated to certify the results Nov. 16. State officials said they have already received local certifications from 132 other cities and counties in the state.

Chris Piper, the commissioner of the state’s Department of Elections, told the board that Virginia “had an incredibly successful election” with no major issues reported on Election Day. With 75% of the vote reported, President Trump was leading the Presidential race on Election Night, 52% to Biden’s 45% in Virginia. Then late at night five 300,000 + votes for Biden occurred (two appeared to be reversals) that ultimately gave Joe Biden the lead in the 2020 Presidential Election. After this point the remaining votes were all recorded at the exact same ratio of 55% to Biden and 45% to President Trump. The consistency of the vote pattern after Biden was given the lead are virtually impossible with a probability of basically nil – never.

But go ahead Virginia, certify your results but something tells me you might have a hard time explaining your votes recorded during the election while balancing the votes recorded to voters by precinct in court.

