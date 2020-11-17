https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/this-thread-is-amazing-heres-a-compilation-of-the-biggest-covid-19-hypocrites-in-government/

As Twitchy reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s pondering a statewide curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus, apologized for attending a birthday party at a pricey restaurant, saying, “We’re all human, we all fall short sometimes.” He should have gotten back in his car and left after seeing the size of the gathering, he said, but … he didn’t.

The Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan has put together a fantastic thread compiling the biggest COVID-19 hypocrites in government. Twitchy’s covered most of these before, but to see them all together is really something.

There’s a lot of apologizing going on in this thread.

But what about those armed, racist “domestic terrorists” who “stormed” the Michigan State House to protest the expansive lockdown orders laid down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who suggested you Google how to give yourself a haircut? And what about Bethany “Grandma Killer” Mandel, who suggested it would be nice to take her kids to the zoo?

And that thread doesn’t even touch all of the Black Lives Matter protests/riots that were overlooked.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...