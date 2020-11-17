https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/this-thread-is-amazing-heres-a-compilation-of-the-biggest-covid-19-hypocrites-in-government/

As Twitchy reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s pondering a statewide curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus, apologized for attending a birthday party at a pricey restaurant, saying, “We’re all human, we all fall short sometimes.” He should have gotten back in his car and left after seeing the size of the gathering, he said, but … he didn’t.

The Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan has put together a fantastic thread compiling the biggest COVID-19 hypocrites in government. Twitchy’s covered most of these before, but to see them all together is really something.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says her trip to Biden’s Delaware celebration was “essential” though Delaware is on DC’s list of “high risk” states. https://t.co/TfkXaWfIpG — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends her haircut during lockdown: “I’m the public face of this city.” https://t.co/93tLfbWSZm — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defends getting her haircut and claims the salon set her up: https://t.co/ceUn5YOphj — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom apologizes for attending a birthday party in a “larger group” than he expected: https://t.co/8MTmnvxFtM — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney apologizes for dining indoors in NJ while indoor dining was prohibited in Phillyhttps://t.co/sAu8UUlR0v — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

New York Gov Cuomo *not* apologizing for visiting Georgia and hugging the Georgia mayor without a mask: https://t.co/ijAZUZaiaY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

VA Gov Northam apologizes for not wearing a mask at Virginia Beach: https://t.co/Vs5tSyaKch — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

There’s a lot of apologizing going on in this thread.

NYC Mayor DeBlasio goes to the gym on March 16, the day that Cuomo announced all gyms in the state would shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus.https://t.co/4rspyMzpit — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

Can’t forget the California lawmakers who went to Hawaii despite strict travel guidelines: https://t.co/XribPMBv4T — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

Or Pelosi cancelling an in-person dinner for House Dems after being called out: https://t.co/hgKQbNzRDx — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

FWIW, @DailyCaller has some great running lists of these “rules for thee but not for me” politicians. Here’s one: https://t.co/72oiUyhlFW — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2020

But what about those armed, racist “domestic terrorists” who “stormed” the Michigan State House to protest the expansive lockdown orders laid down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who suggested you Google how to give yourself a haircut? And what about Bethany “Grandma Killer” Mandel, who suggested it would be nice to take her kids to the zoo?

Amazing. This thread is amazing. And it’s not just the hypocrisy. It shows that these people are disingenuous about their concerns. Don’t tell me I’m killing grandma when you’re doing the things you say are killing grandma when I do them. https://t.co/PxUj3t0ixZ — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 18, 2020

What about chris cuomo getting a letter from his building manager that he needs to stop prancing around with no mask in the building and putting others at risk or the time he was supposed to quarantine because of covid and he was caught jogging. I mean the list is endless 😂 — Mommabear123 (@Mommabear1231) November 17, 2020

Also @GovPritzker who sent his family to the wide-open state of Florida and is headed there himself on his private jet for Thanksgiving – another fraud! — NancyLew (@nancylew13) November 17, 2020

Let’s not forget about Gavin Newsom sending his kids to school and Andrew Cuomo getting a haircut without a mask on — noah: 3-0 #BeatMaryland (@noah161_) November 17, 2020

All narcissists. Check out the non apologies/defensive rationalizations for their choices of behavior. As if the scissors just attacked Pelosi’s head, & Newsom can justify “his mistake” by nonchalantly castigating all of society. Disgusting gaslighting. Thanks 4 compiling. — President-Elect Jenn W ن (@RawkMomJenn) November 17, 2020

But they don’t want us to celebrate Thanksgiving with our family 🤔 — Kim Hardy (@KimHard14798279) November 17, 2020

And that thread doesn’t even touch all of the Black Lives Matter protests/riots that were overlooked.

