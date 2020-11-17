https://newsthud.com/dominion-engineer-told-antifa-hed-made-sure-trump-wouldnt-win-report-says/

Vice President of U.S. Engineering Eric Coomer shared anti-Trump posts online

Dominion’s top engineer told Antifa he’d ‘made f**king sure’ Trump wouldn’t win

Dominion’s top engineer assured Antifa activists that he had “made f**king sure” that President Donald Trump wouldn’t win the presidential race, according to reports.

Dominion Voting Systems’ Vice President of U.S. Engineering Eric Coomer allegedly spoke with Antifa members on conference calls and reportedly assured the other participants by saying:

“Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!”

Dominion Voting Systems is one of the largest voting technology companies in the United States.

It provides voting machines and tabulators to many local governments.

More than 30 states use these voting machines to scan ballots in US elections and tabulate votes.

Eric Coomer’s profile as director at Dominion Voting Systems was recently scrubbed from their website

Coomer joined Dominion as VP of engineering in 2010, according to the GWP.

His bio says he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics.

Eric Coomer was later promoted to Voting Systems Officer of Strategy and Security although Coomer has since been removed from the Dominion page of directors.

In a stunning interview conducted by Michelle Malkin, FEC (Faith Education Commerce) United founder Joe Oltman reveals how he infiltrated Antifa.

While working undercover, Oltman says that he was involved in a conversation with Antifa members when he discovered “Eric from Dominion” was allegedly part of the chat during the week of September 27, 2020.

Oltman explained that “Eric” was telling the Antifa members they needed to “keep up the pressure.”

When Oltman asked, “Who’s Eric?” someone answered, “Eric, he’s the Dominion guy.”

Oltman said that as the conversation continued, someone asked, “What are we gonna do if F**king Trump wins?”

Oltman paraphrased how Eric (the Dominion guy) responded: “Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!”

After Oltman, who runs a data company, finished the call, he started to investigate “Eric from Dominion,” in Denver, CO, and came upon Eric Coomer.

Oltman admitted that it didn’t make sense that Eric Coomer would be the Antifa member on the call and that at the time, he knew nothing about Dominion Voting Systems.

It wasn’t until after he started hearing about Dominion Voting Systems in the news following the election that he remembered the remarks made by “Eric from Dominion” on the Antifa chat.

Oltman began digging into Eric Coomer, trying to find anything he could about him.

Oltman finally hit gold when he was able to (legally) access what he claims is Dominion VP, Eric Coomer’s Facebook page.

What he found was stunning.

Joe Oltman said he never saw such hate and vitriol coming from someone who has a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics.

Oltman explained to Malkin that Coomer actually re-posted the Antifa manifesto to President Trump on his Facebook page.

The Gateway Pundit posted a copy of that Antifa letter to Trump in a previous report.

Joe Oltman was removed from Twitter this week.

His tweets on Eric Coomer upset big tech.

Oltman admits that by revealing this information about Coomer, he is putting himself in danger.

WATCH:

He may have a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics, but when it comes to hiding his hatred for President Trump, Trump supporters, law enforcement, or even for Texans, Dominion’s Eric Coomer isn’t very smart.

In 2017, when Coomer was in Nevada, he mocked President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission on Facebook.

Coomer shared a Washington Post article titled, “The voting commission is a fraud itself. Shut it down.”

The article, written by the unhinged Trump hater Jennifer Rubin, was an attack on President Trump’s May 11, 2017, Executive Order on the Establishment of Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

What about Trump’s Election Integrity Commission triggered Coomer?

Was it the part about “Vulnerabilities in voting systems and practices used for Federal elections that could lead to improper voter registrations and improper voting, including fraudulent voter registrations and fraudulent voting,” that caused Coomer to have a childish meltdown on his Facebook page?

Dominion’s Director of Strategy and Security’s response to Rubin’s article appears to be a bit unhinged: “And in other news…There be some serious fuckery going on right here fueled by our Cheeto-in-chief stocking lie after lie on the flames of [former Kansas Sec. of State Chris] Kobach…

“You want something serious to worry about? This is it.”

Here’s what Coomer had to say to his “friends” on Facebook on July 21, 2016, who are Trump supporters (language editted):

Facebook friend land- open call- If you are planning to vote for the autocratic, narcissistic, fascists, ass-hat blowhard and his Christian jihadist VP pic, UNFRIEND ME NOW! No, I’m not joking. I’m all for reasoned political discourse and healthy debate- I’m looking at you ( 3 names of friends). I disagree with you three on many philosophical grounds but respect your opinions. Only and absolute F**KING IDIOT could ever vote for that wind-bag f**k-tard FASCIST RACIST F**K! No bulls**t, I don’t give a damn if you’re friend, family, or random acquaintance, pull the lever, mark an oval, touch a screen for that carnival barker—UNFRIEND ME NOW. I have no desire whatsoever to ever interact with you. You are beyond hope, beyond reason. you are controlled by fear, reaction, and bulls**t. Get your s**t together. Oh, it that doesn’t persuade you, F**K YOU! Seriously, this f**king ass-clown stands against everything that makes this country awesome! You want in on that? You deserve nothing but contempt.

Coomer then appears to have second thoughts about covering his tracks, and edits his post to include a disclaimer:

These opinions are rational and completely my own. They are based in reason and highly credible. Though they are not necessarily the thoughts of my employer, though if not, I should probably find another job. Who wants to work for complete morons? None of my personal opinions affect my professional conduct or attitudes. I am non-partisan.

According to Oltman, Eric Coomer isn’t a big fan of the police.

During his interview with Malkin, he shared several screenshots of anti-police rhetoric like an image a link to YouTube from the hip-hop song “Dead Prez.”

Here’s a portion of the lyrics from the “Dead Prez” song in case it’s not on your personal playlist:

Is there heaven for us hip-hop heathens

Big Pop and Pac, even Eazy had ’em leanin’

We all children lookin’ for a reason

What do you believe in, betrayal, treason?

I’m out for dead presidency

I’m out for dead presidency

I’m out for dead presidency

I’m out for dead f**kin’ presidents that represent me

