https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-legal-team-adds-digenova-and-toensing/
About The Author
Related Posts
What’s $27 million between friends…
October 25, 2020
Check out the line for Trump’s rally in Ohio…
September 22, 2020
Costco reports monster quarter…
September 25, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy