President Trump called Nevada’s Clark County’s decision to not certify one of its local races due to a number of discrepancies “a big victory,” and suggested that the issue could be evidence of a wider problem in the state.

“Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada,” Trump tweeted. “The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on the same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!”

The race in question was for Clark County Commission District C, which reportedly makes up about 1/6 of the total votes in the state’s most populous county. The race was between Stavros Anthony, a Republican councilman from Las Vegas, and Ross Miller, the Democrat who has served as secretary of state, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Miller ended up winning by 10 votes out of more than 153,000 that were cast, but the paper reported that the county’s Registrar of Voters office determined that 139 ballots—enough to swing the race—had discrepancies.

Joe Gloria, the head of the registrar’s office, revealed Monday that out of the roughly 975,000 votes across the, 936 has some kind of issue. The commission certified the election results in the county, except for District C. Gloria also told elected county commissioners that officials identified six people who voted twice in the Las Vegas area.

Joe Biden drew 50.06% of the vote in the state compared to Trump’s 47.67%. The commission accepted results of Gloria’s tally of 977,185 ballots cast in the Biden-Trump race.

Erik Pappa, the communications director for the county, called the Trump tweet inaccurate and said the discrepancies were limited to the one local race.

Molly Forgey, the communications director for the Nevada State Democratic Party, tweeted out that Trump and his supporters on social media are working to “spin” the story because they can’t get over the fact that Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris will be the next president and vice president.

Trump has insisted that he will be declared the winner of the presidential election and has said it is important to make sure that every legal vote is counted.

Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, responded to Forgey’s tweet, and said the Nevada Democrat Party is in “full panic mode.”

“Clark County throws out an entire race because of fraud,” he tweeted. “The entire County’s ballots are now suspect—and the Democrat Party is freaking out.”

Trump and his legal team have challenged the election results in several key swing states and say they are building their case.

Georgia’s Floyd County announced earlier that it found more than 2,600 ballots that have not been tallied, and Brad Raffensperger, the state’s secretary of state, blamed the issue on election officials failing to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine.

The find is expected to give Trump an additional 800 votes. Biden is up by about 14,000.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this report

