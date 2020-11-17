https://www.oann.com/twitter-launches-disappearing-fleets-globally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=twitter-launches-disappearing-fleets-globally

November 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it is launching tweets that disappear after 24 hours for all users, similar to the stories feature popular on Snapchat and Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram.

Twitter has previously announced its plan for these ephemeral ‘fleets’ and tested the feature in markets including Brazil and India.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford)

